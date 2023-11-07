Watch CBS News
Crime

Suspect in custody after stabbing in Wilkinsburg

By Heather Lang

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) -- One man is hospitalized after being stabbed in Wilkinsburg on Tuesday morning.

wilkinsburg-stabbing.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police were called to Woodlawn Avenue about 8:30 a.m. for reports of a man who was stabbed in the neck.

Investigators took a suspect into custody at the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

He is listed in critical condition; and so far, there's no word on what lead to the stabbing.

Allegheny County police homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

