Residents told to pump water out themselves after main break floods Wilkinsburg apartments

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — People in Wilkinsburg are furious and busy cleaning up a big mess after a water main break flooded an apartment building and several units.

The water main break Tuesday morning caused significant flooding at Westgate condos, and by the evening, there was still at least two feet of water on the lower level.

Some people lost nearly all of their belongings, all the utilities are off and this is only the beginning of their problems.

None of the utilities can come back on until the water has dried up.

According to residents, the water has been there all day. Nobody from the city of Wilkinsburg has been there to pump it out and people are demanding to know why.

KDKA-TV's Royce Jones called the lieutenant of the fire station who said they do not have the proper equipment to remove the water, and according to him, the department of public works and the water authority itself do not have any water pumps.

So now residents are forced to buy their own pumps and address the flooding themselves. And people who pay taxes said they are not happy about that.

"Whoever is in charge, I'm not sure, I'm new to the area, but whoever is in charge, I feel like someone needs to lose their job," said resident Noah Cathcart.

"If this happened and I was in charge, I would feel so bad that I would -- you'd want to offer people to stay in your own home if you had a heart."

The only people seen helping were Red Cross volunteers who are providing shelter and some financial help for the people most impacted. They said if you missed them while they were down there, call them and they will make sure you get connected to resources.

KDKA-TV called the water authority for answers before they closed for the evening and the phone went straight to voicemail. Nobody is even offering free restoration services to these people to help board their windows up.