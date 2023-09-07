1 taken to hospital after Wilkinsburg shooting

Watch CBS News
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Wilkinsburg. 

Dispatchers confirmed a shooting at Pennwood Avenue and Rowland Connector, saying the call came in shortly before 4 p.m.

One person was reportedly transported from the scene, but there was no word on the victim's condition.

Police haven't released any more details. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 

First published on September 7, 2023 / 5:21 PM

