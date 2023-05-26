Wilkinsburg residents ticketed for parking while street sweeping is suspended

Wilkinsburg residents ticketed for parking in path of street sweepers even though there was no sweep

Wilkinsburg residents ticketed for parking in path of street sweepers even though there was no sweep

Wilkinsburg residents ticketed for parking in path of street sweepers even though there was no sweep

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Dozens of people in Wilkinsburg got ticketed for parking in the path of street sweepers, even though there was no sweeping. Now they're hoping to get reimbursed.

On May 4, the borough posted an alert on their Facebook page that stated street sweeping was suspended for a few weeks and so was ticketing. But as many drivers found out, that was incorrect.

"So there was some information from our office that was incorrect regarding some parking restrictions," Wilkinsburg Borough Manager John Antinori said.

Antinori says his office is to blame for the misinformation published on social media that caused a fiasco for many drivers.

"It did result in some people getting ticketed who perhaps shouldn't have been," Antinori said.

On May 4 the borough alerted residents on its Facebook page that street sweeping would be suspended for a few weeks due to equipment repairs and that ticketing for street sweeping violations would also be suspended. That was good news for many drivers who have to move their cars on certain days during the month because parking is restricted.

"I even have alarms on my phone for like, 'hey go move your car' and it went off and I remember thinking, 'oh I don't have to move my car today, doesn't matter," resident Jasmine Matheny said.

Matheny says she saw the borough's post so she didn't move her car only to find a ticket on her windshield. She immediately called the borough who told her there was nothing they could do. She simply had to pay it.

"They think it's OK to ticket us for street sweeping that's not happening? That just makes no sense. It's very frustrating," she said.

After being bombarded with calls and complaints, on May 15, the borough posted a correction to their original post.

"Contrary to a May 4th communication, all parking restrictions remain in effect as posted. If you received a ticket between May 5th and May 15 that you believe was issued in error, please visit or contact the Borough Finance Department. We apologize for the inconvenience."

But Matheny says it's too late for apologies.

"I just want my money back and not be afraid of being targeted when I do park," Matheny said.

Antinori said once an appeal is filed, it'll go to the magistrate's office.