Wilkinsburg police searching for missing 74-year-old Walter Webb

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Wilkinsburg Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.

Walter Webb, 74, has been missing since Nov. 9, 2023. Webb is considered endangered and is off his medication, according to police.

Webb was last seen in the Downtown Pittsburgh area at the FHLBank Building in the early afternoon of Nov. 10, 2023.

Webb is described as an African-American male, 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, with grey hair. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a flannel shirt and blue jeans.

If you see or observe Webb, you're asked to notify the Wilkinsburg Police Department by calling 911 or 412-244-0627