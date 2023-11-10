Watch CBS News
Wilkinsburg police searching for missing 74-year-old Walter Webb

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Wilkinsburg Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.

Walter Webb, 74, has been missing since Nov. 9, 2023. Webb is considered endangered and is off his medication, according to police. 

missing-man-walter-webb-kdka.png
Walter Webb, 74, has been missing since Nov. 9, 2023.   KDKA-TV

Webb was last seen in the Downtown Pittsburgh area at the FHLBank Building in the early afternoon of Nov. 10, 2023. 

Webb is described as an African-American male, 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, with grey hair. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a flannel shirt and blue jeans. 

If you see or observe Webb, you're asked to notify the Wilkinsburg Police Department by calling 911 or 412-244-0627

First published on November 10, 2023 / 8:34 PM EST

