Wilkinsburg police searching for missing 12-year-old girl last seen Friday

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Wilkinsburg police are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Friday. 

Police said they're looking for Ky'leeah Carrington-Moore. She was last seen on April 14 at 9:30 p.m. Police said she may be in the Homewood area.

kdka-kyleeah-carrington-moore-missing.png
(Photo provided by Wilkinsburg police)

She's described as 5-foot-4, weighing 125 pounds. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Wilkinsburg police at 412-244-2913. 

First published on April 17, 2023 / 1:32 PM

