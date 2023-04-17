Wilkinsburg police searching for missing 12-year-old girl last seen Friday

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Wilkinsburg police are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Friday.

Police said they're looking for Ky'leeah Carrington-Moore. She was last seen on April 14 at 9:30 p.m. Police said she may be in the Homewood area.

(Photo provided by Wilkinsburg police)

She's described as 5-foot-4, weighing 125 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wilkinsburg police at 412-244-2913.