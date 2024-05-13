Wilkinsburg Police Department receives funding for improved body cameras

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Money from Washington is headed to Wilkinsburg's police department.

The funds are earmarked for upgrading the department's equipment, including body cameras. Other local departments will also be getting money.

The body cameras the department uses now are satisfactory, but the whole system could use an upgrade, and that's what this federal money will be used for. They hope it helps with transparency between police and the public.

"If it happened, it happened," said Wilkinsburg Police Chief Ophelia Coleman, when asked about the importance of upgrading the equipment.

The department's old system functions but the new ones include options like automatic recording when a taser is pulled and if an officer is in a bad way, the officer can press the button on the new cameras, allowing police supervisors real-time video of the unfolding situation.

"More resources, that turns into a safer community, that's a fact," Sen. John Fetterman (D) said.

Wilkinsburg isn't the only police department getting help from Washington.

"In Western Pa., we're bringing back more than $15 million for projects like this. We've locked in funding for Scott Township to help them get a mobile command center, and for Harmar, for new cameras for their police cruisers," according to Democratic Rep. Chris Deluzio.

Wilkinsburg will receive approximately half a million dollars for the new cameras and system. Officials say these cameras will hopefully further build trust with the public.

"It's a stepping stone in the right direction," Wilkinsburg resident Carol Davis said.

They need to get along; they need to get along, the police and the public," said Wilkinsburg's Nelahn Chaney.

As for when it's out with the old and in with the new, officials in Wilkinsburg say the new system should be up and running in about two months.