Wilkinsburg Police arrest shooting suspect, find alleged fentanyl stash in home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Wilkinsburg Police say a shooting led them to a stash of drugs and now a suspect is in custody.

Police say they were called out to Burns Street on Tuesday for two men shooting at each other.

They identified one of the men as Bryant Jackson from the East Hills and arrested him at a house on a Park Hill Drive on Thursday.

Inside the home, police say they found four guns and 11 ounces of fentanyl among other drug paraphernalia.

Jackson is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.