Wilkinsburg Land Bank to use more than $350,000 in grant funding for revitalization projects

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) - More than $350,000 will soon be put to work to revitalize Wilkinsburg.

The Wilkinsburg Land Bank said it will invest the money in renovating the blighted and abandoned properties, starting near Turner Elementary School.

Local leaders supporting the project said in order to get people to move back to the area, they'll need to take care of those who are already there.

"Sometimes you can't just build your way to a good neighborhood and a good community," said State Senator Jay Costa. "What we need to do is make certain we have a process and the investments to achieve what needs to be done with respect to rehabbing our communities and rehabbing our homes, one-by-one, so families can come back to the communities they once lived in or abandoned at one point in time."

The Wilkinsburg Land Bank was established last year with the hopes of providing more affordable home options as well as opportunities for those in Section 8 housing.