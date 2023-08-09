Wilkinsburg community works together to debut mini food pantries

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — People in Wilkinsburg are working together to help their neighbors in need.

The borough is considered a food desert, and people in the community are now putting up mini food pantries.

The boxes have various food and basic hygiene items inside. The mini pantries are located all over Wilkinsburg.

"There are a lot of people who are afraid to come and say I need a bite to eat or something like that. This way they can go out there without any judgment and get what they need," Wilkinsburg Mayor Dontae Comans said.

"Not only can people take things, but we're encouraging members of the community to also support these boxes, protect these boxes and give to these boxes," project director Brittany McBryde said.

But these boxes did not just come out of nowhere.

"Westinghouse students have really been the stars of this show," said Mary Buckley, the director of social services for Wilkinsburg police.

"I've never been part of an art class before," said Monte Wells, a designer of the box. "It was an activity to see everything in motion."

Wells, along with many other Westinghouse student, built, painted and created the boxes.

"When they presented the boxes to us, they said it had to be something positive and to support the community," designer Mekaiah Gee said.

Right now, there are about 20 of these boxes located around Wilkinsburg, and the organizers say they're not ruling out adding some more.