Wilkins Township Police searching for missing 17-year-old Jayshawn Fountain

WILKINS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - The Wilkins Township Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager, 17-year-old Jayshawn Fountain.

Photo of Jayshawn Fountain provided by Wilkins Township Police Wilkins Township Police

He was reported missing on Friday and was last seen wearing a green jacket with fur around the hood and orange accents with a Propel school uniform.

His guardian told police they last spoke to him around 2:45 p.m. on Friday as he was leaving school in Braddock Hills.

According to phone records, he may have been near the Monroeville Mall while his duffle bag was recovered in Wilkinsburg.

He is known to frequent the city.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Wilkins Township Police at 412-824-0032 or Allegheny County 911.

