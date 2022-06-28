Wiffle ball tournament coming to Pittsburgh this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A big Wiffle ball tournament is coming to Pittsburgh this weekend.

The inaugural Steel City Showdown Wiffle ball tournament is Saturday at Highmark Stadium. It is an event put on by Mid Atlantic Wiffle and the local Wiff is Life League.

This weekend's tournament is open to players of all ages and skill levels and will feature three age brackets with teams from multiple states. There will also be a home run derby on Saturday to help raise money for the Pirates Charities.

