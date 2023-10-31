Why some people enjoy the spooky and scary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's Halloween! Have you gotten a good scare in yet this year?

Whether you're hanging up the last of your spooky decorations or putting the finishing touches on your costume, have you ever stopped to wonder why many people enjoy being scared so much?

KDKA's Jessica Guay is here to explain the psychology of fear.

Our brains are actually hardwired to enjoy being scared -- but as long as there's no real danger.

So, if you love watching scary movies or visiting haunted houses, you're not alone.

Dr. Susan Albers is a psychologist with the Cleveland Clinic and says that doing something spooky gives people the chance to step out of their comfort zones and experience something new, but in a safe and controlled way.

They also may feel a sense of accomplishment once it's over.

Fear is an emotion and when you get scared, part of your brain triggers the fight or flight response.

"Fear impacts your brain in many different ways," Dr. Albers said. "When you are sensing or anticipating danger, your brain becomes more alert and focused. It also releases dopamine into the brain, which is the reward and pleasure neurotransmitter. This is why we seek those experiences over and over again."

While feeling fearful can be thrilling, it's important to know your limits.

For some, it can actually be damaging to their mental health.

Dr. Albers says red flags to look out for include difficulty sleeping, nightmares, paranoia, and having trouble relaxing your body.

She also advises being mindful of what you're exposing your kids to because sometimes they don't know the difference between what's real and imaginary.