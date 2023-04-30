WHO: 1 in 5 new or expecting mothers suffer from mental health condition during or after pregnancy

WHO: Nearly one in five new or expecting mothers experience mental health condition during or after

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Suffering in silence.

It's something that many new mothers experience and hold to themselves.

"It was probably the scariest time of my life," said mother Claudia DuVal.

Nearly one in five women will experience a mental health condition while pregnant or in the year after birth, according to the World Health Organization.

And many of those women never get help.

A lot of times, new or expecting mothers get bouts of depression or extreme anxiety.

Many women either don't know they have symptoms, don't realize the symptoms may be temporary and treatable, or that they're too embarrassed to get treatment.

"Perinatal mental health disorders are much more common than people realize," Wendy Davis, the Executive Director of Postpartum Support International said. "If you have these symptoms, and you are depressed or anxious, you're left to think 'Oh, I'm not meant to be a mother' I shouldn't tell anyone,' and that is why people don't reach out."

There are many ways for someone to get help with mental health issues during and after pregnancy, so talk to your doctor.

One way to get help is by calling Postpartum Support International. You can call or text 1-800-944-4773 to get support.