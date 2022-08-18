3 men indicted in Whitey Bulger's prison beating death

Three men indicted in Whitey Bulger beating death Three men indicted in Whitey Bulger beating death 00:27

BOSTON – Three men have been indicted in connection with the prison beating death of Boston crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger, the FBI announced on Thursday.

Fotios "Freddy" Geas, 55, Paul "Pauly" DeCologero, 48, and 36-year-old Sean McKinnon were charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

Prosecutors said Geas and DeCologero allegedly hit Bulger in the head multiple times in October 2018 while they were inmates at United States Penitentiary Hazleton in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia.

Both men are also charged with aiding and abetting first degree murder and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Geas is separately charged with murder by a federal inmate serving a life sentence.

McKinnon is charged with making false statements to a federal agent.

Geas remains in USP Hazelton, while DeCologero is in a different federal prison system.

McKinnon was on supervised release when he was indicted. According to the FBI's Boston office, he was arrested Thursday in Florida.

Bulger was 89 years old at the time of his death.