Residents upset after Whitehall Swimming Pool pre-sells passes then pushes back opening date again

WHITEHALL, Pa. (KDKA) -- Memorial Day Weekend is when most community swimming pools open for the season. But in one local borough, instead of starting the season with a splash, it seems to be more of a belly flop.

There have been more wrecking balls than cannonballs happening at the Whitehall Swimming Pool and now borough leaders are trying to deflate some of the frustration around the neighborhood.

The swimming pool project has been an undertaking two years in the making, and based on a letter borough leaders issued to residents this week, despite having proper permits and inspections, there seems to be a tidal wave of trouble opening it.

"It's a big job. You gotta tear out the old and put in the new," said Whitehall resident Noah Wolfe.

The borough says the project was supposed to wrap up April 1. And then in 2022, after the renovation had already started, the general contractor revealed it would cease operations this year after completing its current contracts.

The completion date was then pushed by the contractor to June 1 with the goal of hopefully opening Memorial Day weekend, but that's no longer happening.

And the problem is people already purchased pre-sale passes.

"I feel like if you hadn't pre-sold, if you just said, 'hey, it's delayed, we're not sure when we're going to get a pool pass out to you,' but instead you presold with a promise of a date you're not going to meet," said Whitehall resident Kate Williamson.

Apparently borough staffers just started issuing over 800 refunds for pool passes Thursday, which could take a few days to process.

Card customers will receive a direct deposit. Cash or check customers will have a check mailed to them.

As for the new completion date, the borough says it has been delayed by the contractor again to July 6.

In the meantime, one family of three has found a silver lining, saying their son loves construction: "I know some people aren't excited about the progress but he's excited for dump trucks and bulldozers."

The issues with the contractor are so serious, the borough says it is exploring potential damages and litigation. Nobody from the borough got back to KDKA-TV about the pool problems by airtime.