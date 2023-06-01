White Oak man charged with home improvement fraud

White Oak man accused of taking money for home improvement work he didn't do

White Oak man accused of taking money for home improvement work he didn't do

WHITE OAK, Pa. (KDKA) -- A White Oak man is facing home improvement fraud charges.

Police said the victim told them he paid Richard Baptie $4,000 as a down payment for a new roof.

According to the criminal complaint, Baptie pushed back the work because of the weather then never showed up.

Police said Baptie cashed the check even though he didn't do any work and the victim couldn't get in touch with him again.

Baptie is charged with home improvement fraud, unlawful taking and theft by deception.