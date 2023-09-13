White Oak Animal Safe Haven looking to identify man who abandoned matted cat

WHITE OAK (KDKA) - One local animal sanctuary is asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say abandoned a severely matted cat in their bushes.
According to White Oak Animal Safe Haven, on September 9, a man paid them a visit to drop off a cat but was told by the staff that their facility was full and unable to accept new cats.
The staff informed the man that they couldn't accept the cat but provided him with pages of resources that would have helped him find the cat a new home.
Despite all of this, the man still proceeded to dump the cat, who was still in its crate, in the bushes next to the facility.
The cat had severely matted fur to the point it was completely solid and they were unable to tell if it was a male or a female.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call White Oak Animal Safe Haven at 412-672-8901.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.