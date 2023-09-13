White Oak Animal Safe Haven looking to identify man who abandoned matted cat

WHITE OAK (KDKA) - One local animal sanctuary is asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say abandoned a severely matted cat in their bushes.

To the despicable man that left your cat in a carrier along our bushes today, this is for you. We want to know how you spoke with two of our staff today, looked them in the eyes as they discussed with you that we are full and have a wait list to accept new cats, yet left your cat behind. We want to know why you thought you were more important and higher priority than anybody else on our waitlist. We want to know why you feel it’s okay for us to shove another cat in this building that is already overcrowded, for your cat to now be scared, confused, alone. We want to know why you felt it was okay to leave your cat locked in a carrier along bushes by a busy road not to be found for hours after you left. We want to know how you felt you were doing the right thing as your grandson in the backseat, watched and assisted with you leaving this cat behind. We want to know why your cat is severely matted to the point where we can’t even tell if your cat is a male or female, the fur completely solidified. We want to know why, instead of using the three pages of resources we provided for you, you felt it was still your best option to dump your cat. Your cat deserved better. For anyone who recognizes this man or his cat (photos in the comments) please don’t hesitate to give us his information so we can file abandonment charges. This is inexcusable. You can call us at 412-672-8901 with info. Posted by White Oak Animal Safe Haven on Saturday, September 9, 2023

According to White Oak Animal Safe Haven, on September 9, a man paid them a visit to drop off a cat but was told by the staff that their facility was full and unable to accept new cats.

The staff informed the man that they couldn't accept the cat but provided him with pages of resources that would have helped him find the cat a new home.

Despite all of this, the man still proceeded to dump the cat, who was still in its crate, in the bushes next to the facility.

The cat had severely matted fur to the point it was completely solid and they were unable to tell if it was a male or a female.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call White Oak Animal Safe Haven at 412-672-8901.