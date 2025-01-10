Record-breaking white crappie fish caught in Ohio

Snow crab fishing returns as uncertainty looms Snow crab fishing in Alaska returns, but fishermen face uncertainty amid reduced quotas 03:48

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman in Ohio caught a record-breaking white crappie fish.

Teresa Croy broke a 29-year-old Ohio state record for the white crappie when she reeled in the fish on Nov. 2, 2024, the Ohio Division of Wildlife said in a Facebook post on Friday.

The record-breaking fish weighed 3.91 pounds, breaking the previous record of 3.90 pounds set on Aug. 25, 1995 by Kyle Rock of Zanesville. Croy, of Ottawa, reeled in the impressive catch from a pond at the Glandorf Rod and Gun Club in Putnam County.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife said Croy's fish was weighed on an inspected and certified scale. She caught the white crappie using an 8-pound test monofilament line and a worm as bait. The fish was 18.5 inches long.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife said fish records are determined by weight and are certified by the Outdoor Writers of Ohio State Record Fish Committee with help from fishery biologists. According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, the organization has maintained fishing records in Ohio since the 1940s.

According to the United States Geological Survey, white crappie fish have "deep laterally compressed bodies which are iridescent olive green in color on the back and silvery white on the sides." They are found in warm, turbid lakes, rivers, river backwaters, and lakes, the USGS said.

In May, a teenager set a state record in Ohio after catching a 101-pound blue catfish. The fish was 56.5 inches long and 39.5 inches around.