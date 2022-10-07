While Wilkinsburg and Pittsburgh wait, other communities set to vote on merger

While Wilkinsburg and Pittsburgh wait, other communities set to vote on a merger

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Although voters will not get to vote on a merger between Wilkinsburg and Pittsburgh this November, voters in two other municipalities are considering a merger.

As KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano explains, this may become more common as many more communities lose population and their tax base.

Voters in the Borough of Wheatland and the City of Hermitage are set to vote on a proposed merger next month, and Mayor Ron Viglio says it's time.

Delano: "You will be the last mayor of Wheatland if this is approved."

Viglio: "Yes, that's true, and I'm definitely OK with that."

With a population of just over 500, Wheatland is nearly surrounded by Hermitage with 16,000 residents.

Wheatland already buys its police and road services from Hermitage, and Wheatland's mayor says a merger makes sense.

"Every 10 years, the census comes out we lose more people. This is my thought and way of saying, we can survive if we merge with this community," says Viglio.

Wheatland would keep its own zip code and separate school district but would become part of Hermitage, politically.

"The name Wheatland will probably never go away. I think people will always reference that part of what would become the city of Hermitage as Wheatland," says Gary Hinkson, city manager of Hermitage.

Wheatland is hardly alone. One-third of the state's municipalities have fewer than 1,000 people and there are 91 communities in our 10-county area with populations under 500.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development, some communities have already dropped below 100 residents like Trafford (Allegheny) with 90 residents, Haysville (Allegheny) with 81, Hovey (Armstrong) with 74, Glasgow (Beaver) with 71, Cherry Valley (Butler) with 60, Smicksburg (Indiana) with 56, Ohiopyle (Fayette) with 37, Green Hills (Washington) with 20, and S.N.P.J. Borough (Lawrence) with only 18 residents.

Hermitage commissioner Bill Moder says a merger isn't for every town, but he thinks it's a win-win for his area.

"I believe that most will conclude that it's good for the area, it's good for both communities," says Moder.

For voters in Hermitage, the merger changes little, say officials. In Wheatland, municipal property taxes will drop dramatically because the millage in Hermitage is so much lower, but the city does have a higher personal income tax.

If voters in both communities vote "yes," the merger takes place in January 2024.