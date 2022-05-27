Watch CBS News
Wheeling police seize $200K worth of drugs in raid

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WHEELING, W. Va. (KDKA) - Two people are facing charges after Wheeling police seized about $200,000 worth of drugs. 

Wheeling police said a search warrant at a home on Jones Street in Elm Grove turned up a "significant amount" of narcotics.

Police said they found two kilograms of cocaine, more than 70 grams of crack cocaine, 2.5 pounds of marijuana and about $5,000 in cash. Police estimated the drugs had a street value of $204,100. 

Christopher Parks was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and Aubrey Kemp is being held as a fugitive from justice on a charge out of Belmont County, Ohio. 

Police said the Ohio Valley Drug Task Force and the Belmont County Criminal Interdiction Unit also helped with the investigation. 

First published on May 27, 2022 / 7:41 PM

