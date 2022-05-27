Wheeling police seize $200K worth of drugs in raid

WHEELING, W. Va. (KDKA) - Two people are facing charges after Wheeling police seized about $200,000 worth of drugs.

Wheeling police said a search warrant at a home on Jones Street in Elm Grove turned up a "significant amount" of narcotics.

Police said they found two kilograms of cocaine, more than 70 grams of crack cocaine, 2.5 pounds of marijuana and about $5,000 in cash. Police estimated the drugs had a street value of $204,100.

Christopher Parks was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and Aubrey Kemp is being held as a fugitive from justice on a charge out of Belmont County, Ohio.

Police said the Ohio Valley Drug Task Force and the Belmont County Criminal Interdiction Unit also helped with the investigation.