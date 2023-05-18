What's worrying you? Hitting the streets to find out what's on people's minds

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Day in and day out, what is on the top of your mind? From mass shootings to political squabbling and debt ceilings, the issues over all of us are so heavy from day to day.

KDKA's John Shumway wanted to find out what really matters to you -- and the answer is that those big things are acnknowledged, but not what people are focused on.

When our feet hit the floor in the morning, our minds tend to turn to what matters most to us.

Some expressed concerns about family, friends, and health, while others mentioned family planning and hoping to build a future.

John Shumway found that all of the Washington talk about harnessing the economy is very personal to people, with some citing inflation and the rising costs of things like groceries, gas, and living expenses.

He also found a fatigue when it comes to societal derision -- and that many internalize issues, which explain the stress around everyone.