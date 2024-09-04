From cashless parking to more contactless checkouts, here's what's new at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Steelers season kicks off with back-to-back away games, but when fans make it to Acrisure Stadium for the home opener on Sept. 22, they'll be greeted by new technology, food and entertainment.

Acrisure Stadium on Wednesday released a list of new features for the upcoming season, including cashless parking on the North Shore and more contactless checkouts at concession stands.

The Steelers are updating their technology, adding a new "Acrisure Stadium mode" to their app. As the team moves toward a "mobile-first gameday experience," they're also going cashless at all North Shore parking lots.

There are several new walk-thru food and drink locations where fans can load up on concessions and beer, checking out themselves. Two Dubliner kiosks will serve cocktails and Bridge's N'at will offer up hot dogs, beer brats and spicy sausages.

As for entertainment, the Bud Light Deck got an upgrade with a bar, new seating configuration and second deck for better views. And the stadium says the Steeline drumline has added a horn section.

"Steelers fans are the best fans in sports, and we believe they deserve a gameday experience to match," Ryan Huzjak, the Steelers' vice president of sales and marketing, said in a news release.

The Steelers said they listened to feedback from season ticket holders and fans last season and implemented "gameday enhancements" based on their responses.

"As we kick off the 2024 regular season, having worked hard in the offseason to turn fan input into key improvements, we couldn't be more excited to unveil what's new at Acrisure Stadium," Huzjak said.