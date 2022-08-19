What you should do if your child is showing COVID-19 symptoms

What you should do if your child is showing COVID-19 symptoms

What you should do if your child is showing COVID-19 symptoms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's the flu and cold, COVID-19, and now monkeypox. For parents, it can be challenging to make sure the kids are healthy when they head back to school.

But, if they do develop symptoms like a runny nose or slight cough, do you keep them home?

According to the Assistant Chair of Pediatrics at Allegheny Health Network, Dr. Joe Aracri, it's not an easy decision.

"That's going to be a very challenging experience for most parents this year," said Dr. Joe Aracri, Assistant Chair of Pediatrics at Allegheny Health Network.

Challenging because kids have been separated for so long and the masks are now off. Dr. Aracri says you're likely going to see more kids fighting the common cold and flu this school year.

"So, what do you do? Do you keep your kid home forever? No, you can't," said Dr. Aracri.

He says as long as your child feels fine and doesn't have a fever, a runny nose and a cough shouldn't keep them out of the classroom. "Common colds and viral illnesses are very common in childhood and it's part of the growing process. It makes your immune system stronger."

But what about COVID-19 since the symptoms are very similar to the flu. Dr. Aracri suggests keeping boxes of the test handy- just in case.

"The best course of action and recommendation is if your child is sick, you don't want to send them to school with covid. So, it's easy, just do the home test and keep them out if, they're positive."