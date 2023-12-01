What to know before you buy a Christmas tree this year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Christmas is right around the corner and if you plan to get your tree this weekend, one of the most popular times to do so, there are a few things you may want to know before you take out your wallet.

The average price of a Christmas tree is up 10 percent this year, according to the American Christmas Tree Association, costing you between $80 and $100.

Despite inflation concerns, polling by the agency shows 94 percent of folks plan to put at least one tree on display this holiday season. For 77 percent, that will be an artificial tree, the majority of them saying these trees come with long-term savings.

However, there's still great demand for the classic old spruce, at Jeff's Fresh Cut trees in Pittsburgh's Banksville neighborhood. There, employee Brandon Schork said they've felt the impact of inflation.

"It's something that we all have to deal with and everybody that comes in and asks for a tree, we have to explain to them where we get it from and how we pay money to get it here," Schork said.

He said prices depend on a variety of factors, including travel distance, size and type of tree. On average, they're charging $75 to $125 a tree.

When it comes to saving money, Schork said know what you're looking for.

"Know that quality is about what you pay for," Schork said. "Just like cars, just like your phone, so pay a little bit more money, but in the end, it will last longer."

Experts said if you're worried about costs, you can wait to buy until closer to Christmas when trees are usually discounted, but that comes with a risk of not finding a tree you want.