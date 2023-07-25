What to do if you have a broken appliance

Should you replace or repair your broken appliance?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Right up near the top of the frustration meter is when you hit start on an appliance, and it doesn't work.

The obvious question is immediate: repair it or replace it?

According to one expert, most of us make the wrong choice.

There are two factors at play: the cost of replacements and not getting ripped off.

You depend on your appliances to work, and when they don't, homeowners fear the worst.

"A natural inclination of a lot of homeowners is when an appliance dies, they say, 'Well, I just have to replace it,'" says Kevin Brasler of Consumers' Checkbook.

Brasler says don't underestimate the power of repair.

"It's usually worth seeking a repair before you give up and buy something new. One reason for that is that new appliances are quite expensive now," Brasler added.

Buying new can cost from $700 to $2,000, depending on what failed you.

"Most repairs, if it's a simple repair, cost less than $200, and they can cost even less than that if you can do the repairs yourself."

That's right, do it yourself.

"There are lots of videos out there on YouTube that can help you make these repairs. They're also guides on sites like iFixit.com, which are set up to help homeowners and others do their own repairs," Brasler said.

But first, you have to properly diagnose the problem.

"So, you are going to have to outlay some money usually to get that diagnosis. Most appliance repair services charge $100 to $150 minimum just to show up and give you a diagnosis," according to Brasler.

And sometimes, that might cover the most simple of repairs.

"Before you have someone come out, ask about their minimum service and what that covers."

Brasler says once they've taken a look, they should be able to give you a written estimate on what the repair will cost down to the penny.

A wishy-washy estimate leaves open the door for unexpected costs. Make sure you're not still under warranty because any work done on the product could void the warranty.

But how do you know which businesses are reputable?

Word of mouth from friends is effective, but other than that read all the reviews you can find.

Check the Better Business Bureau comments section, and Brasler says if he sees more than two complaints, he goes the other way.

With the temperatures climbing, air conditioners are going to be tested, and some will fail.

So, how do you know what the problem is and if it's beyond your ability to repair it?

If it's still operating, do yourself a favor and make sure you're using a new filter. A dirty filter makes it work harder and, with the heat, can prompt a failure.

A failing air conditioner is the last thing you want this week, so before it happens, clean around the outside unit so it can breathe, and if it does fail, especially if it's an older unit, think about replacing it.

"You may have trouble, especially if it's a really old unit, getting somebody to services, especially if it's leaking coolant," Brasler said.

Brasler says to look for evidence of leaking coolant.

"Then, usually, it's better to go ahead and replace the device."

Which, while costly, has tax and operational advantages.

"The new air conditioners are quite more efficient than old ones."

But before you agree to anything, know everything.

"In advance, get a total cost of what it's going to cost to do that, including delivery and the installation work," says Brasler.

And unrelated to air conditioning but a critical appliance failure issue are gas appliances.

"If it's a gas appliance, I think it's probably worth bringing in a pro to deal with it," Brasler added.

There is no room for error with gas appliances.

And like hiring someone for any other appliance repair, when it comes to air conditioners or a plumber, check out the consumer complaints. Brasler says more than two complaints are a red flag.

But things people can do today for their air conditioning are changing the filter and cleaning around the condenser outside.

Both things make the unit work harder, and if it has any vulnerability in this heat, it will surface.