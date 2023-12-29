Search underway for two suspects who attempted to break into Pittsburgh area gun store

Suspects on the run after attempted break-in at gun store

WEXFORD (KDKA) - Both state and county police have spent hours searching for suspects in an attempted burglary of a sporting and gun store.

The Big Buck Sport and Gun Store in Wexford has tape up around the perimeter of the store and now police are asking residents to remain vigilant and lock their doors as they search for two suspects who attempted to break into the store.

Northern Regional Police Department's chief said that an alarm went off at the store and two men escaped after trying to steal from the business just after midnight.

However, during their attempted escape, they hit a police car which led to a short chase.

No officers were hurt but the car did sustain minor damage.

The two suspects were able to flee into the woods behind Eat 'N Park.

According to the chief, the two suspects also stole another car, attempted to drive away, crashed once again, and then fled.

Police are now using several means to identify and locate the suspects including a helicopter and a drone.

"This is a significant crime, if they were able to steal guns, it's pretty brazen to do," said Chief John Sicilia. "Fortunately, we rely on a lot of mutual aid out here, and we have a great working relationship with our neighbors and they stepped up and helped us out."

This is the second time people have targeted Big Buck Sport and Gun Shop and the chief told us that earlier this month, it was broken into and guns were stolen.

It is not clear if the same people were behind this morning's attempted break-in.

He added that the community should be on the lookout for suspicious activity and contact them with any information.

