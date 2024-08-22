Watch CBS News
Beloved Westmoreland Fair celebrates 70 years

By Christopher DeRose

/ CBS Pittsburgh

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Westmoreland Fair is one of the biggest events in the county each year, and this summer, they're celebrating 70 years.

"There's just something about the fair," said Westmoreland Fair President Craig Lash. "You look for it year after year. Everybody that's here, most of them grew up with the fair."

One of the big draws this year, like every year, is the petting zoo. They've got cows, miniature horses, camels, a donkey and more.

And if animals aren't enough, there's food, like donuts from the Pie Shoppe in Laughlintown, ice cream from Moo Echo Dairy and just about every other type of carnival food you can imagine.

There is also shopping, games and rides.

The Westmoreland Fair ends Saturday, Aug. 24. Admission is $10 at the gate and includes parking, amusement rides and entry to all exhibits. It's free for kids 2 and under. Gates open at 10 a.m. 

For events and more information, click here.

