Westmoreland County voters will be able to use ballot drop box beginning May 2

By Patrick Damp

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - The primary election is just over three weeks away on May 16. 

Voters in Westmoreland County will once again be able to drop off mail-in ballots at the county courthouse beginning on May 2. 

The Westmoreland County Elections Board authorized a drop box on Thursday. 

It will be located near the door of the courthouse's rear entrance on Pennsylvania Avenue. 

Republican commissioners had halted the usage of all dropboxes before last November's election saying few voters actually used them. 

The drop box will be monitored by election staffers from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on most weekends for the two weeks leading up to election day. 

First published on April 22, 2023 / 12:10 PM

