Westmoreland County Transit Authority sees increase in riders

By Ross Guidotti

/ CBS Pittsburgh

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — If you are taking public transportation because filling up your car is getting too expensive, you're not alone.

Riders get on the bus at the Westmoreland County Transit Authority on June 20, 2022. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Like any other Monday at noon, riders lined up at the Westmoreland County Transit Authority Terminal in Greensburg, coming from and to parts unknown. What was not normal was the number of passengers. 

Officials from various transit authorities and companies say there's been an increase in ridership since gas prices hit the roof. Is there a connection? More than likely, although many agencies said more people getting back to work may play a role. 

Things are no different in Westmoreland County, with Westmoreland County Transit Authority Executive Director Alan Blahovec saying for whatever reason more people are jumping on the bus as well. 

"In the last three months, March, April, and May when we compare to the same period in 2021, we've seen a 30 percent in ridership. 

Blahovec said the pandemic receding is also putting more riders in seats, but he also said every time in the past when gas prices went up, ridership increased as well.

First published on June 20, 2022 / 6:29 PM

