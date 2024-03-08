Watch CBS News
Westmoreland County Sheriff's office announces arrest of suspect in deadly DUI crash

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

TARRS, Pa. (KDKA) - Westmoreland County Sheriffs announced the arrest of a person wanted for homicide by vehicle. 

According to the sheriff's office, deputies took Cassandra Harrold into custody yesterday for a criminal complaint that was filed by Pennsylvania State Police in relation to a crash in June 2022. 

Harrold is accused of hitting another vehicle head-on when she was driving in the wrong direction on I-70. That crash led to the death of David Ott, who was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Harrold had a BAC of .231 at the time of the crash. 

Westmoreland County Sheriffs assisted state police in the search for Harrold and she was found at a home in Tarrs and taken into custody. 

She was arraigned on charges of homicide by vehicle while DUI and released on ROR bond. 

First published on March 8, 2024 / 11:16 AM EST

