Westmoreland County sheriff warns of new scam

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A scam warning from officials in Westmoreland County.

Someone is calling people and identifying themselves as "Officer Chris Hawkins" of the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office. The phone number appears as 724-484-6211.

The caller says to go to the courthouse and come with your ID and a payment card.

The actual Westmoreland County sheriff says if you get a call like that, hang up.

