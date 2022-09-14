Westmoreland County sheriff warns of new scam
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A scam warning from officials in Westmoreland County.
Someone is calling people and identifying themselves as "Officer Chris Hawkins" of the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office. The phone number appears as 724-484-6211.
The caller says to go to the courthouse and come with your ID and a payment card.
The actual Westmoreland County sheriff says if you get a call like that, hang up.
