Watch CBS News
Local News

Westmoreland County Sheriff says he sent deputies to Trump rally despite being told not to

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County Sheriff talks Trump Rally
Westmoreland County Sheriff talks Trump Rally 00:27

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - The Westmoreland County Sheriff said he is setting the record straight.

Sheriff James Albert said he sent eight deputies to work last week's Trump rally, despite county leaders telling him not to.

Albert said the county solicitor and human resources director were wrong in telling him the county would not provide liability coverage to the deputies.

Albert says he checked with the Pa. Sheriffs Association and others who told him his deputies would have liability coverage as all other sherrifs departments do.

First published on May 12, 2022 / 4:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.