Westmoreland County police remind residents to be mindful of phone scams

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The City of Latrobe Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents about the potential of recurring phone scams.

"Several scams are still circulating in Westmoreland County," the post read.

"If you get a call that a loved one is in jail or in an accident, hang up. If they are truly in need of help, you will get a call from a loved one's family member," the post added.

The department reminded residents that they do not call to tell a person that they have a warrant for an arrest, to ask for donations, or to tell them that they owe money on a citation and need to pay over the phone. Additionally, they warned residents that fine payments are never in the form of gift cards.