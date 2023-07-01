Westmoreland County native Brandon Svoboda drafted by San Jose Sharks

NASHVILLE (KDKA) - Another local product has his eyes on the National Hockey League.

While he wasn't drafted by the Penguins, the Pens were among those teams congratulating Brandon Svoboda.

Svoboda is from Level Green in Westmoreland County and he was taken 71st overall by the San Jose Sharks.

He was one of several players from the Youngstown Phantoms taken in this year's draft. In two seasons with the Phantoms over 62 games, Svoboda scored 17 goals and 10 assists for 27 points.

Svoboda is committed to heading to Boston University to play in the NCAA this fall.