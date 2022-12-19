Westmoreland County man accused of prostituting 14-year-old girl gets 20 to 40 years in prison

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Westmoreland County man who pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a 14-year-old girl was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison.

According to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, Davon Fuqua and co-defendant Shannon Shannon had sex with the girl and brought her to appointments with Shannon, who prosecutors called a prostitute.

The trafficking ended in 2018 when the girl overdosed at a McDonald's while at an appointment with Shannon, prosecutors said.

"The details of this case are disturbing," Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement. "The defendant took advantage of a young girl, forcing her into prostitution and providing her with dangerous drugs, for his own financial gain."

"Today's sentencing gets a sexual predator off the street and is a step toward justice for the victim. My office will continue to prosecute offenders who exploit children and create a market for human trafficking in Pennsylvania."

Fuqua had pleaded guilty to trafficking in minors, statutory sexual assault, promoting prostitution of minors and conspiracy.