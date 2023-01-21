Westmoreland County man found guilty of beating, strangling, and ditching his girlfriend

MOUNT PLEASANT (KDKA) - A jury found a man from Mount Pleasant guilty of beating and strangling his former girlfriend and leaving her in the woods.

Charles Etiling beat the woman as the couple begin fighting while driving home from West Virginia in 2020.

Prosecutors said Etling punched her, dragged her out of the vehicle by her hair, and strangled her until she was unconscious.

He then dragged her about 50 feet into the woods and then he fled.

The victim regained consciousness about 12 hours later and then walked out of the woods covered in bruises and mud.