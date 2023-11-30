Pittsburgh-area man charged after infant hospitalized with broken bones and bruising

NEW FLORENCE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Westmoreland County man was charged after a baby was hospitalized with broken bones and severe bruising, officials said.

State police investigators were notified about a two-month-old admitted to UPMC Children's Hospital with serious injuries on Wednesday.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said the baby had been taken to a pediatric doctor a day earlier for a reported chest rash that was diagnosed as an abrasion bruise. Thirty-year-old Christopher Timko of New Florence was told to take the child to Children's Hospital, but officials said he didn't seek further treatment.

After the appointment, Children and Youth Services visited Timko's home and urged him to take the bruised baby to the hospital for treatment.

Once the baby got to Children's, the district attorney's office said the baby's chest, legs, back, head and hands were bruised. Initial testing revealed two possible rib fractures and fractures on both legs, state police said.

According to the district attorney's office, Timko was interviewed at the hospital and allegedly admitted to physically abusing the infant and lying about the baby's injuries.

He told troopers he aggressively pulled the baby's legs out of frustration and anger and dropped the child on the floor, the district attorney's office said. State police said the injuries reportedly happened over the last two weeks while the child's mom was at work and under Timko's care.

Timko was charged with aggravated assault of a child, endangering the welfare of children and obstruction.