Westmoreland County man arrested on child pornography charges

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (KDKA) - A Lower Burrell man is now in the Westmoreland County Prison and facing charges related to child pornography.

David Holmes is being accused of attempting to set up a meeting to have sex with someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office provided KDKA with the following statement:

"It is the Office of the District Attorney's duty to prosecute and hold people accountable for committing criminal offenses, however, the district attorney discourages vigilante groups from confronting alleged perpetrators because it poses a danger to themselves, the accused, and responding police officers. In this instance, the independent investigation performed by a legitimate and sworn law enforcement official will allow this case to proceed."

According to police, Holmes was confronted by members of an online organization that works to expose child predators back in February.

While looking through Holmes's social media accounts earlier this month, police said they found explicit messages and photos between Holmes and someone else claiming to be a 13-year-old girl.

Holmes was taken into custody and transported to the Westmoreland County Prison.

He is due in court on April 9.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details