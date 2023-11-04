Westmoreland County man arrested and charged with gun and drug offenses

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) - A man is in custody on drug and firearm charges in Westmoreland County.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, Demetres Beck was taken into custody on Thursday at his home in New Kensington.

New Kensington Police along with Lower Burrell Police and Westmoreland County detectives executed a search warrant at Beck's home on Haser Drive.

Once inside the home, authorities found three guns, 17 grams of cocaine, and about $1,000 in cash.

Of the three guns found inside the home, two of them were reported as stolen.

Beck is now facing several charges including firearms charges, receiving stolen property, manufacturing/delivery with intent to deliver, and endangering the welfare of children.

After being taken into custody, Beck was denied bail and now is being housed in the Westmoreland County Prison.