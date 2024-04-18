Pittsburgh-area man accused of threatening to kill students waiting for the bus

Man accused of threatening to kill Pittsburgh-area students waiting for the bus

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man is behind bars after police said he threatened to kill seven Greater Latrobe School District students who were waiting for the school bus.

It happened on Ligonier Street on April 8. Police said Stanley Brosnick could be seen on surveillance video interacting with the students at the bus stop where he allegedly threatened to get his gun and shoot them.

According to police paperwork, the seven students provided police with written statements stating that Brosnick told them, "I'm going to go get my gun, "I'm going to kill you," and "You're all unalive."

A witness who lives nearby told KDKA-TV that he saw it all happen.

"I was walking out to my car before work and I heard him yelling over there at the kids at the bus stop. And I was like, 'What's going on?'" Caleb Hawkins said. "He goes, 'The kids were laughing, having fun, getting ready for school, but they won't be laughing when I get my gun.' And that is when it was an alarming situation."

Police were quickly called to the scene, alerting those who work at nearby businesses.

"The first thing I noticed was the increased police activity," Jeffrey Erb said.

He said Brosnick lives in an apartment provided by the Union Mission, which provides housing and support for those experiencing homelessness.

"They come here, get themselves straightened out, get a job, get life back on track and then move on. I think that's the hope and mission," Erb said.

He said the students were just being kids as they waited for the bus. He doesn't know why Brosnick made any threats.

Hawkins described Brosnick as a "quiet" man who is normally sitting outside smoking cigarettes.

"I think the individual is a very troubled individual who needs some serious help," Erb said.

Police said one of the students who were threatened has a disability and was directly threatened by Brosnick.

"He's a sweet kid. I've seen him here many times. He has a lot of energy but never bothers anybody. He just walks back and forth and listens to his earbuds and does his own thing. None of these kids bother anybody. They're good kids," Erb said.

Brosnick is now at the Westmoreland County Jail facing terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment charges.

KDKA-TV reached out to the Union Mission, which sent a statement that said, in part:

"We want to begin by expressing our deep concern and unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of all individuals within the communities we serve. The recent incident involving allegations of criminal behavior by one of our clients is a matter of grave concern to us, and we are taking it with the utmost seriousness.

"We want to be unequivocal in our response: We do not condone or support any form of criminal behavior or exploitation. Our organization stands firmly against actions that endanger the safety or well-being of any individual."

KDKA-TV reached out to the Greater Latrobe Area School District for comment and has not heard back yet.