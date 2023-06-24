Watch CBS News
Westmoreland County man accused of having inappropriate relationships with underage girls

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - A Westmoreland County man is accused of having inappropriate relationships with underage girls.

Trevor Mayfield, 28, faces multiple charges, including corruption of minors and child pornography.

Police say he recorded himself having sex with a teenage girl and then sent the video to others. For that, he also faces charges for the dissemination of child porn.

Police say he was involved with both a 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl. 

June 23, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

