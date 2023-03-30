Watch CBS News
Westmoreland County lottery winner receives $1 million commemorative check

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) —  A man from Westmoreland County has big plans after winning the lottery. 

On Wednesday, Nick Pletcher was presented with his commemorative check after winning $1 million from a scratch-off ticket. 

Pletcher said he saw the $1 million winner after scratching the ticket at the pharmacy while waiting for a prescription to be filled.

"I had goosebumps all over me," he said. "To be honest, I think the pharmacist said that you look a little pale. I'm like I'm sure I felt it."

Pletcher, who has worked as a machinist for the past 18 years, said he wants to use some of his winnings to take his two boys on a family vacation.

