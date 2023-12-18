Westmoreland County law enforcement hosts "Shop with a Cop" event at Walmart

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The spirit of giving was alive and well as members from every branch of Westmoreland County's law enforcement community paired up with kids for the 16th annual "Shop with a Cop" event on Monday at Walmart.

This was one of six "Shop with a Cop" events taking place at Walmart stores across Westmoreland County this month.

Steven Limani of the Pennsylvania State Police has been organizing this program since its inception and said this is a great way for the officers and the community to connect.

"It's about having time with the police officers," said Lamani. "A lot of these kids are children that were victims of some type of crime and these police officers have a second chance to meet those kids, but under a different circumstance. And I think that is probably the biggest thing the program focuses on. I know the kids love the gifts and spending time with the police officers. But it is really the police officers that truly get to enjoy the time."

When this program first started, it was just one day, with a few officers and about 20 kids. Now over several days, these police volunteers will take over 700 children shopping for toys, groceries and everything in between.

There is a $150 limit for each shopper and most of the children in Greensburg on Monday took full advantage of every dollar.

For Limani, he said the event has become the thing he is most proud of in his long law enforcement career.

"It's the best six days of my life," he said. "If you had told me as a police officer 25 years ago this is what I would enjoy doing, I would have called you a liar every day of the week and twice on Sunday. But I love it. I look forward to it."

"Shop with a Cop" is an annual event and officials take the bulk of their donations during the holiday season. But you can contribute throughout the year.

For more information on how to get involved or to take advantage of this program, click here.