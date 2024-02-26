Jeannette wants to expand military banner program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A popular program honoring military veterans in Westmoreland County is set to expand.

The Jeannette American Legion Post #344 plans to raise more banners featuring local heroes.

As you drive up and down Clay Avenue in Jeannette, the banners of military hometown heroes line either side of the street.

A noble tradition, business owner Clay Pinkerton says, that makes him proud to live in Jeanette.

"I always look at them when I drive past," Pinkerton said. "It's a great way to remember the people who have fallen or veterans who have dedicated themselves to this country."

American Legion Post #344 has raised some 100 banners memorializing local service members, with the desire to add even more. With the recent nod from Jeannette City Council, the legion announced it will add another 100 banners to sections of Lowry and Harrison avenues, in addition to Division, Second and South Fifth streets.

"We've always cared about one another here in Jeannette," Connie Knauss of Jeannette said. "I think they should be honored more and brought to light a little more."

The legion has had an overwhelming interest from veterans and their families to expand the program. Those who apply must have spent half their life in Jeannette if they aren't currently a resident.

"Jeanette has always had a small hometown feel. I think everyone will appreciate seeing it," Knauss said.

The Jeannette American Legion Post #344 is accepting applications. The price of the banner and metal brackets to install them is $180.