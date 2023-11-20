Pittsburgh-area gun store owner charged with theft after investigation into business sales

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- The owner of a Westmoreland County gun store is facing charges after an investigation into her business sales, the district attorney's office said.

Tracey McMahan is facing multiple charges after the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said one customer paid her thousands of dollars for a gun that was never received and another tried to sell a shotgun but never got the money for it.

The district attorney's office said the investigation into McMahan, who owns Hi Grade Shooting Supply, began after a victim contacted Westmoreland County detectives in October.

According to investigators, the victim paid McMahan $4,600 to buy a combo shotgun through her business but the customer never got the gun or a refund. McMahan allegedly provided excuses, saying the firearm was lost in shipping or damaged before she stopped communicating, the district attorney's office said.

A second victim who tried to sell a firearm through Hi Grade Shooters Supply reported a similar situation to detectives.

The district attorney's office said the second victim tried to sell a Beretta shotgun to McMahan's business on consignment for $3,500 but never received the funds.

McMahan was charged with several counts of theft and receiving stolen property. The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said she's facing additional charges filed by Pennsylvania State Police. Court documents show she was also charged with theft by deception.

She was arraigned and released on $50,000 unsecured bond, the district attorney's office said.