Westmoreland County coroner called to fire in Hempfield Township

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A fire reported early Monday morning sent emergency crews and the Westmoreland County coroner to Hempfield Township.

It was reported around 4:30 a.m. on Ferens Lane at a mobile home, according to the Trib.

Part of nearby Route 136 was closed while crews were on scene.

First published on August 15, 2022 / 9:40 AM

