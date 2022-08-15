Westmoreland County coroner called to fire in Hempfield Township
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A fire reported early Monday morning sent emergency crews and the Westmoreland County coroner to Hempfield Township.
It was reported around 4:30 a.m. on Ferens Lane at a mobile home, according to the Trib.
Part of nearby Route 136 was closed while crews were on scene.
