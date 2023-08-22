Westmoreland County contractor sentenced to prison time for home improvement fraud

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County contractor is headed to prison.

Jason Pirl was sentenced Tuesday to five to 10 years in prison.

"He has just left a string of trauma, stress, tragedy and financial hardship," victim Wendy Weaver said. "And for that, I want him punished."

Pirl pleaded guilty to charges against him in Fayette County and was sentenced to prison time with seven years of consecutive probation.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said Weaver is one of at least eight victims in the county to hire and pay Pirl for work he never did. Those payments totaled over $600,000, officials said. As part of his sentence, he will have to pay back the money.

"Is he ordered to? Yes. Will he ever pay it back? I can't tell you whether or not he's ever going to be able to pay it back," DA Richard Bower said.

Pirl is at SCI Greene, and there are still open cases against him in Westmoreland and Somerset counties.