Pittsburgh-area contractor accused of scamming church out of more than $6,000

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County contractor is accused of scamming a church out of more than $6,000.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said in a news release on Friday that 49-year-old Lee Dobies is facing charges in connection with the incident. Officials said he is accused of receiving money for a construction project for the church and abandoning the project.

In Friday's news release, the district attorney's office said police launched an investigation in October after First Baptist Church in Jeannette gave Dobies, who owns The Sky's the Limit Construction, a down payment of $6,200 to demolish an abandoned residential structure on North Second Street.

After accepting the money, the district attorney's office said the 49-year-old man removed windows and "any other items of value." He then allegedly told First Baptist Church that he could not complete the demolition project because he did not have the equipment or resources to finish it.

When he was questioned by law enforcement, Dobies admitted that he could not complete the project because he did not have the proper financial resources or equipment.

There is an active warrant for Dobies after officials unsuccessfully tried to reach him multiple times. He is facing deceptive/fraudulent business practices charges, according to the release.