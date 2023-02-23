Westmoreland County animal shelter offers reward in horrific animal abuse case

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An animal shelter in Westmoreland County needs help tracking down whoever's behind a horrific case of animal abuse.

Heal Animal Rescue says someone dropped off a dog, John, at its shelter on Tuesday. Workers quickly realized how serious his injuries were.

John suffered from starvation, skin burns, a gouged eye, and showed the beginning signs of the deadly virus distemper. John later died.

"Whoever did this knew something was wrong and let it go to the point of severe dehydration, anemia, severe neurological deficiencies, paralysis and finally multiple seizures. All of this could have been avoided with a vaccine. Someone knows who. This will be an ongoing investigation as we work with local authorities to bring #JusticeForJohn," the shelter said in a Facebook post.

We’re heartbroken to share that little John succumbed to his history of neglect. But he was held as he crossed the... Posted by Heal Animal Rescue on Tuesday, February 21, 2023

"We're offering a $500 reward for information on the person if they are caught," said Mary Withrow of Heal Animal Rescue. "This has to stop. We can't let some coward do this to an innocent dog."

If anyone has information, you're asked to contact state police.